Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 178.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 333.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 110.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 159,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 26.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2,517.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 952,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 916,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

