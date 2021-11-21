NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. NatWest Group has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.