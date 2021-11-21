Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,938,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

NMM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 162,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,823. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

