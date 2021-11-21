Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NEO opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$11.95 and a 1-year high of C$21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

