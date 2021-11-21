Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,100 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

