Neutral Dollar Price Down 1.8% Today (nUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:nUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

