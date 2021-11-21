New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

