New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 410,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,950. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.