New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

