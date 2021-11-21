New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Raised to $13.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

