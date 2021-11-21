NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$9.10 target price on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.92.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.81. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$8.09.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.