NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NEXT opened at C$3.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a market cap of C$348.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.