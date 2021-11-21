NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $291.30 on Friday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.32.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NICE stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

