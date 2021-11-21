NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Up 51.6% in October

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the October 14th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

