Nordex’s (NRDXF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NRDXF stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

