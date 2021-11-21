Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

