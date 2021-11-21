Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $909,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $273.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.