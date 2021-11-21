Northern Trust Corp Acquires 218,328 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 457.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Arcimoto worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

