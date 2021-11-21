Northern Trust Corp Buys 70,534 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of OncoCyte worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.76 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.76.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

