Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in GoodRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

