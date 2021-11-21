Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 69.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 24.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 51.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 43,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 29.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $12.29 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

