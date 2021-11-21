Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC opened at $353.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

