NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.647 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.98%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.