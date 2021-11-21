NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.54.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.