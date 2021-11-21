Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $29,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $10,450,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

