Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

