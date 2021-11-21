Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 105,748 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 443,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

