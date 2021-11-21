Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137,508 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of WisdomTree Investments worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

