Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 24.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.99 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

