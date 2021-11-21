Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

