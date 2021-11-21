NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 310.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $330.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

