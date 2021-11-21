Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

