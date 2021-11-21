OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OFS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

