Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Reduced by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Olin were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

