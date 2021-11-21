Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 713,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,430. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

