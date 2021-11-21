Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $6,171,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,547.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

