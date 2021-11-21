Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $14.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.15 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $48.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.51 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,279. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.30 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $291,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,829 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

