Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SERA. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sera Prognostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

SERA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.