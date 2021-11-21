Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $658.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

