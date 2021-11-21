Oppenheimer Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $267.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $272.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average is $171.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

