OptionRoom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,101.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 4% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $82,101.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00075433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.00 or 0.07297926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,672.01 or 0.99881178 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025756 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

