Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 92.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 141,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

