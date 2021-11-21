ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ORIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,467. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.83.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.