ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,467. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

