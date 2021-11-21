Origin Sport Hits One Day Trading Volume of $379,832.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.14 million and $379,832.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00112291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005896 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

