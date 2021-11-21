Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

OR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 463,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

