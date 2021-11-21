OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.2%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

