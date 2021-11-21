Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $564.94.

NYSE PANW traded up $10.35 on Friday, hitting $530.34. 3,831,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day moving average is $423.68. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $287.12 and a 52 week high of $545.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

