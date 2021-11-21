Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Panasonic stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Panasonic has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

