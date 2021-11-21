PancakeSwap Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $14.77 or 0.00025572 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $219.20 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 243,629,574 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

