Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Yandex worth $30,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $81.05 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

